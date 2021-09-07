Advertisement

Maine’s expanded deer hunt getting started for fall soon

FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall deer hunt gets started for the year later this week.

Maine allows hunters to pursue deer with archery, crossbows, muzzleloaders and rifles during separate parts of the season.

The “expanded archery” season begins on Saturday, September 11, and runs to December 11.

The expanded archery season allows hunters to pursue deer in limited parts of the state. The statewide archery and crossbow season takes place in October.

Maine hunting regulators plan to issue more than 150,000 deer permits this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Bangor Planning Board to discuss zoning changes for emergency shelters
Brothers Cannabis owners applying for permit for location on Broadway in Bangor

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gas prices
Gas prices rise a bit in northern New England states
Panel that’s redrawing congressional districts meets Friday
His car went off Camden Road, near Landings Road, just before 2 a.m.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren