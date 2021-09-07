Advertisement

Maine organizations receive funding to help restore endangered Atlantic salmon habitats

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four organizations in Maine have received $900,000 to help restore habitats for endangered Atlantic salmon.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation, Project SHARE, the Nature Conservancy and the Downeast Salmon Federation will all split the money.

NOAA says the Atlantic salmon, specifically the Gulf of Maine population, is one of the most at-risk endangered species.

Only about 1,200 return each year.

