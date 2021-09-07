Maine activists, voters urge Golden to invest in child care

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine activists and voters delivered a request to Maine Rep. Jared Golden’s Bangor office Tuesday, urging him to invest in child care.

Congress is negotiating a nearly $3.5 trillion federal budget package.

According to the Maine People’s Alliance, an investment in child care could raise pay standards for child care workers, guarantee access for families in need, and make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent.

This push comes as some temporary unemployment benefits end.

Activists at the event cited the absence of child care as a key barrier for those seeking work.

”Without enough child care providers, far too many people would not be able to work a job themselves, and yet child care providers are regularly living paycheck to paycheck,” said Robert Laraway, local activist.

“Frankly, there was a crisis in child health care for working parents long before COVID-19 came along,” said Dick Bissell, local activist.

A similar demonstration was held at Golden’s office in Lewiston as part of a nationwide effort to reach representatives in Congress.

