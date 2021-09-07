Advertisement

Local union leaders celebrate Labor Day

EMLC and Food and Medicine celebrated the holiday dear to local unions.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Eastern Maine Labor Council hosted its 18th annual Labor Day celebration virtually over Zoom Monday.

Members from various local unions spoke, celebrating their victories achieved by working together and with legislature to improve workplace conditions.

The EMLC was founded 127 years ago, and represents nearly 5,000 members across 36 local unions in Penobscot, Waldo, Hancock and Washington counties.

The groups also discussed their future plans, including a pitch to the next generation of labor leaders.

“To all young people who may be watching - join a union,” said Brendan Davison, Food AND Medicine organizer. “Join a union. Organize your workplace, and win back the dignity and rights you deserve on the job. And if you already are in a union, get active in your local, and let’s build back the American Labor Movement. Because strong unions make us strong.”

The event also included awards and a memoriam for members lost this year.

