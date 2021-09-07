Advertisement

Holden police say number of Route 1A crashes are down this year

Route 1A
Route 1A(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police Lieutenant Eddie Benjamin says crashes along Route 1A this year are down compared to previous years.

Last year, they saw 80 reportable crashes in the town of Holden.

Eight months in this year, that number sits at 41.

Benjamin says they’ve been able to increase their presence on 1A this year through grant funding from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

He says while many people assume the crashes usually involve out-of-staters, they are mostly Maine drivers.

”We don’t want to be here writing tickets. That’s not the goal. We want people to comply with the traffic laws and drive safe, and keep a good distance, go home to their families safely. That’s our goal here,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin is reminding people to take it slow and be cautious of your surroundings, even on the roads you think you know.

