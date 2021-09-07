Advertisement

Group challenges legality of Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates is challenging the legality of the Mills administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Attorney Ron Jenkins filed the lawsuit on behalf of the alliance which is made up of several organizations and lawmakers.

He says Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and the Maine CDC did not have the authority to order the mandate.

He says emergency rulemaking powers are limited and require formal public input when they could create a significant burden on stakeholders or the community.

Speakers at Tuesday’s press conference say the mandate should have gone through the legislature first.

Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby says lawmakers were elected to make decisions, not bureaucrats.

”The question here is not if health care workers should get the vaccine or not. They have the right to make that decision. The question here is if Maine’s already strained health care infrastructure can survive such a significant impact when the mandate goes into effect and who should be responsible for such changes,” Libby said.

The Alliance will hold a rally Tuesday in Bangor at Broadway Park.

It starts at 11 a.m..

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Bangor Planning Board to discuss zoning changes for emergency shelters
More than 1,000 local residents lost power.
Severe storms strike Glenburn

Latest News

Alex Busko
Bangor student’s school project recognized nationally
Route 1A
Holden police say number of Route 1A crashes are down this year
Skate park in Bangor
New skate park opens in Bangor
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail