Gas prices rise a bit in northern New England states

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
(AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states over the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas stations in Vermont found that prices went up 4.1 cents to $3.09 a gallon on Tuesday.

Prices in New Hampshire went up 2.8 cents to $3.02 per gallon, and prices in Maine increased 1.6 cents to $3.11 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17.

The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

