Bangor student’s school project recognized nationally

Alex Busko
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor student is getting national recognition for a school project.

Alex Busko has been named a winner in the Top 300 Masters in the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math competition for middle school students.

Busko, now a freshman at Bangor High School, was recognized for his eighth grade project at James F. Doughty School called Microplastics in Bottled Water.

He looked for common correlation between bottle size and microplastic concentration.

Busko is the only recipient of the honor from Maine.

”I was pretty excited to go to nationals, but I wasn’t expecting much to come of it. So, when I found out this, it was very surprising, very exciting, and it’s an honor because I felt like I worked a lot and it’s paying off,” said Busko.

Each of the Top 300 masters will get $125 from the Department of Defense STEM.

Busko now has a chance to selected as a Top 30 finalist where he could compete for over $100,000.

