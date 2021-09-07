Advertisement

Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Somerset County Jail.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says the person died Thursday but couldn’t give any more information.

He says as part of protocol, the State Police Major Crimes unit, Department of Corrections and Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the case.

