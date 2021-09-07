Another Fall Like Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ridge of high pressure continues to remain in place. Fair weather cumulus clouds that developed this afternoon will dissipate just after sunset. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with some areas of patchy fog. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s.

High pressure will slide to our east tomorrow. This will allow an approaching warm/cold front combo to move through. The warm front will move through first and will bring a few clouds to the region along with increasing humidity. Highs by the afternoon will reach the mid 70s. The cold front will move into western New England by midafternoon. This is where there will be the best potential of strong to severe storms. The storms look to arrive in Maine by late evening meaning the threat of severe storms will be minimal.

The cold front will continue to move across the region on Thursday bringing the chance of rain. Expect some periods of moderate to heavy rain especially across parts of Downeast Maine where some spots could see over 1.50″. It will be humid on Thursday with dew points in the low to mid 60s and highs that will only max out in the 60s & low 70s.

A few scattered showers will be possible by Friday morning. Rest of the day will have increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. Highs will be very seasonable in the low to mid 70s. The cold front will also help to steer Hurricane Larry away from the coastline. The only impacts we will experience with Larry will be high surf & dangerous rip currents. Another area of high pressure will bring us a quiet weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some areas of patchy fog. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s. Winds will be light & variable.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start, but clouds will increase and highs will be in the 60s & 70s. The humidity will become slightly more noticeable. Showers & storms will arrive late in the evening.

THURSDAY: Showers & storms associated with a cold front will produce areas of moderate to heavy rain. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Dew points will be in the mid 60s giving it a sticky feel.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers followed by increasing sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s. A few late day showers will be possible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.