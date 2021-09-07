Advice for dealing with ‘unrelenting’ COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The impact of the ongoing pandemic can be felt in more ways than rising hospitalizations and case counts.

Northern Light Health Psychologist Dr. David Prescott says the presence of COVID-19 continues to take a toll on Maine’s mental health, too.

“Something they had thought was over and done with is now back in the front and center of their life,” said Prescott.

Prescott says the patients he’s been dealing with are starting to wear down.

“The long-term stress and anxiety from COVID is just seems unrelenting,” said Prescott.

He says that some don’t even realize the affect it’s having on them.

“A lot of times I just asked people to tell me their own story, and as they do that, they begin to understand or maybe appreciate a little more what a significant impact,” said Prescott. “So I talk to people about just trying to take in any small way an active coping strategy when you’re dealing with anxiety, some coping is always better than just avoiding it or or just doing nothing, it makes you feel powerless and tends to make your stress and anxiety worse.

He goes back to one of the original pieces of advice people were given to cope - get out there and move around.

“It’s easy to think sometimes well what, what use is it going to have right? Walking is not going to make me not get COVID. But what we find if you can take your base level of stress and anxiety down a little bit and get in a more manageable level,” said Prescott.

Prescott says those little moments can add up and save you in the long run.

“Our stress systems, they’re, they’re short term in nature right they’re designed for a fight or flight response. They’re not designed as well for this kind of chronic long term stress management. So you got to push back a little bit. Yeah do walks, talks. Do you know, things that, you know build you up psychologically, and then when those hard days come, you really are much more able to handle it.”

