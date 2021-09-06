Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

You can visit maine.gov or call 287-3746.
(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reminding people what to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card.

While the Maine immunization program does not issue replacement cards, you can get a copy of it.

You can visit this website or call 287-3746.

We’re told demand is high, so allow plenty of time for processing.

