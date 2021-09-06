What to do if you lose your vaccination card
You can visit maine.gov or call 287-3746.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reminding people what to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card.
While the Maine immunization program does not issue replacement cards, you can get a copy of it.
You can visit this website or call 287-3746.
We’re told demand is high, so allow plenty of time for processing.
