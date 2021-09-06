Warm & Humid Today, Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers will be likely early in our Labor Day as a frontal system moves through. It looks like we’ll see a break in the shower activity from mid-morning through the early afternoon, with some breaks in the clouds possible, before a disturbance moves through during the mid-afternoon and evening giving us a chance for more scattered showers and some thunderstorms as it moves through. Some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and small hail. It will be a bit more humid and temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 70s this afternoon. Drier weather returns Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wednesday looks like a decent day under partly sunny skies. A cold front will approach later in the day and could give us a late day shower but at this point it looks like much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for highs.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers likely early then scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows between 55°-61°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

