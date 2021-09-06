Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Old Town

They were found with more than 120 grams of crystal meth.
They were found with more than 120 grams of crystal meth.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two men are in Penobscot County Jail after being arrested in Old Town last week on drug charges.

37-year-old Jules Michaud of Mattawamkeag and 36-year-old Drew Somers of Millinocket are charged with drug trafficking.

Michaud is also charged with violating conditions of release.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Michaud on August 29th on Stillwater Avenue.

Police say Michaud had conditions that allowed the search of his vehicle.

They say they found crystal meth and other contraband.

Michaud is not eligible for bail.

