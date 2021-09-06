Showers and Thunderstorms Visit Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This afternoon presented a few intervals of hazy sunshine for some communities in the wake of some early showers now exiting to our east. The somewhat humid, warm air will add fuel for an approaching disturbance, which will trigger some downpours and possibly some thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some of those storms could produce some gusty winds, down pours and a bit of hail.

Behind the disturbance, drier air will flow into the Pine Tree State, producing a clearing sky. High pressure will slide our way Tuesday, so plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow with temperatures ranging in the 70s, with the blue sky hanging around into much of Wednesday as well.

A cold front will approach late Wednesday, then slowly meander through the region Thursday, which means we’re in for some scattered showers along with the chance of some rumbles of thunder.

Just in time for Friday and Saturday, high pressure will set-up shop across New England, so after some early showers Friday, expect some sunshine and pleasing temperatures.

Tonight: Clouds, showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening. Expect diminishing cloud cover as the night progresses. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny sky will develop; expect highs in the 70s both days.

Thursday: Clouds and showers, rumble of thunder. Temperatures either side of 70s.

Friday: Showers possible early before some clearing ensues. Temperatures in the low 70s.

