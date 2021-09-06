Hope for Homeless working to fill in the cracks in efforts to support homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several large donations are helping support the Bangor-based organization, Hope for Homeless.

Their mission is to provide basic items, dignity, and hope to people in need.

“Every homeless person is a person. They matter, they count.”

Ann Sweeney co-founded Hope for Homeless with her husband four years ago, starting by distributing a few bags of supplies and Dunkin gift cards around Christmas. Since then the non-profit has grown substantially.

“We have four 10x20 units that are packed full of food, clothing, whatever the shelters need. Then you have the encampments, which Hope for Homeless does not go to but we work with them throughout the case managers in the city.”

They receive donations big and small. Including a $25,000 grant from the City of Bangor and tens of thousands of bottles of water.

“I’m so proud of Poland Spring and Hartt Transportation.”

They’ve received nearly 80,000 bottles in the last two years.

“We got approved for another 35,000 bottles. And that will be here Wednesday morning.”

Sweeney says the people being helped don’t fit into neat categories or stereotypes.

“I know several people that are assistant cooks or sous chefs. I have waitresses, they can’t afford the rent. I even have someone that’s the assistant director of an HR, and they’re homeless.”

“Every night there’s a list of updates of new items that we need.”

Sweeney says there’s always more to do, and they will keep expanding to meet the need.

“We never wanted to be that. We wanted to be a little grassroots company to fill the cracks. But there’s no way to fill in the cracks for the homeless. We need society…we have to accept homeless and all care. We need more help than ever to feed these people.”

If you’d like to learn more you can follow Hope for Homeless on Facebook.

