Emerald ash borer emergency declared in new area in Maine

OXFORD, Maine (AP) - Maine is continuing to try to slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer with new restrictions.

The Maine Forest Service has issued an emergency order preventing the movement of ash trees and products from areas including Norway, Oxford and Lovell in Oxford County.

The new areas are in addition to areas already covered by a quarantine.

The order limits the movement of ash trees for planting and ash tree products such as logs, pulpwood, lumber and firewood from areas that are considered likely to harbor the pest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.