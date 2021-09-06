Colby’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence names director

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - The nation’s first small liberal arts college to create an institute devoted to artificial intelligence now has a director.

Amanda Stent will lead the newly formed Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence at Colby College. Stent has authored or co-authored more than 100 papers and is a regular speaker on the subject of natural language, which gives computers the ability to understand human text and spoken words.

The institute was created through a $30 million gift from the Davis family and charitable foundation trustee Andrew Davis.

