Brothers Cannabis owner applying for permit for cannabis store on Broadway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of Brothers Cannabis in Bangor is asking the city for a permit for another recreational marijuana store on Broadway.

The planning board will discuss the permit at its meeting Tuesday.

The store would replace what was once Amato’s Restaurant.

Amato’s closed on July 3rd after posting to Facebook about staffing shortages.

The planning board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the City of Bangor Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.