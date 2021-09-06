Advertisement

Brothers Cannabis owner applying for permit for cannabis store on Broadway

The store would replace what was once Amato’s Restaurant.
(WHSV)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of Brothers Cannabis in Bangor is asking the city for a permit for another recreational marijuana store on Broadway.

The planning board will discuss the permit at its meeting Tuesday.

The store would replace what was once Amato’s Restaurant.

Amato’s closed on July 3rd after posting to Facebook about staffing shortages.

The planning board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on the City of Bangor Facebook page.

