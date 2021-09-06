Bangor Planning Board to discuss zoning changes for emergency shelters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s planning board will meet Tuesday to discuss a zoning change that could impact whether an emergency shelter can continue to operate in its current location.

The proposed change would add emergency shelter to the Government and Institutional Services District as a conditional use.

Emergency shelter is defined by the board as a nonprofit or public agency that provides temporary overnight shelter to less than 70 homeless people per night.

The Bangor Ramada Inn has been used as a shelter under the Emergency Order for the pandemic.

According to the planning board memo, the owner will need to apply for a zoning change in order to continue.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be accessed via zoom.

Because of high interest in this matter, a vote on the change is not expected Tuesday night.

Instead, it’s anticipated the board will vote to continue the hearing until September 21st.

More information can be found on the City of Bangor Facebook page.

