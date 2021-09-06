58th Labor Day 5 mile road race held in Bangor Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the 58th year runners and walkers alike hit the streets of Bangor for the annual Labor Day 5 mile road race.

This year’s edition featured roughly 75 runners and walkers.

The race began by Hollywood Slots at 9 am and finished right in front of the Parks and Rec building on Main Street.

This year’s race should have been the 59th annual, but the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The top male finisher Erik McCarthy was tied for the most wins all-time at 7 coming into the race - he now stands alone in the history books for men with 8 finishing in just under 26 minutes.

The top two female finishers, Andrea Oldenburg running her first race and Linsdey Hackett running her second race, were kind enough to speak with me after they crossed the finish line.

“Didn’t have any expectations, Lindsey and I were hoping to run together and we did most of the way, and it was really fun, it was a little hotter than I wanted, but it was fun and that’s all that counts,” said Andrea Oldenburg.

“Quite hilly the first half which is a good little workout, I was just looking to go for a run today, we figured we would do this race as a good little workout and we weren’t anticipating coming 1, 2 and here we are, so it’s a good day for a good day,” said Lindsey Hackett.

Bangor Parks and Rec retires bib numbers of some of the most notable runners and folks involved with the race.

Until this year there have been 12 retired bibs. Lucky number 13 was retired today - Ryan King has made that list.

King was an avid runner and timed road races all over eastern and central Maine for over two decades.

King passed away unexpectedly in July.

He had timed the labor day road race for 15 plus years.

