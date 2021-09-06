Advertisement

180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU

Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 180 people spent their labor day weekend in the hospital with coronavirus.

According to the Maine CDC, 65 are in the ICU, 30 are on a ventilator.

More than 63% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just over 60% have received their first dose, according to the Maine CDC.

A little over 1,000 new doses were administered.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come Tuesday.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Those counties have a substantial level.

