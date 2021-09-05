Advertisement

Vehicle pursuit and crash leave one with minor injuries in Fairfield Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A minor sustained minor injuries in a vehicle crash in Fairfield Friday night.

Officials with the Fairfield Police Department say around 9:30 p.m. they learned of a vehicle pursuit being handled by the Waterville Police on Drummond Avenue in Waterville, headed toward Savage Street in Fairfield.

They say Fairfield PD was called in to assist, but the pursuit was then called off.

Police say moments after they were dispatched to a crash on Savage Street.

They say when they arrived at the crash, officials identified the vehicle in the crash was the same vehicle that had been pursued by Waterville Police Department.

The operator of the vehicle was a 15-year-old female from the Skowhegan area.

Officials say 5 parked cars were hit and damaged in the crash.

They say the minor was not issued any charges in the crash.

