Sea Dogs double-header canceled as opponents undergo COVID-19 testing, contact tracing

Team says they are following Minor League Baseball policy
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Sunday’s double-header between the Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire was canceled so members of the Fisher Cats organization could undergo additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Both teams announced the cancelation on their social media pages.

The games were set to be played at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” both teams said in statements.

The teams played Saturday, with Portland winning 7-1.

It is the first time either team has had to alter their schedule due to COVID-19 protocols this season.

Last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fisher Cats announced fans who had bought tickets to either game can redeem them for any remaining home game this season.

