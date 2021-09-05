Advertisement

Orono’s Mike Tipping announces bid for Maine State Senate District 5

Tipping, a Democrat, was a spokesperson for the referendum to raise Maine’s minimum wage in 2016.
Maine Senate approves online voter registration (FILE)
Maine Senate approves online voter registration (FILE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono resident Mike Tipping announced his campaign for Maine State Senate in Orono Saturday.

Tipping, a Democrat, was a spokesperson for the referendum to raise Maine’s minimum wage in 2016.

Tipping has also aided in other efforts, including health care expansion and mercury cleanup in the Penobscot River.

He will run against Abe Furth, who is also a Democrat, in the primary election for Senate District 5.

The seat is currently held by Senator Jim Dill.

Tipping made the following statement about his run, saying:

“I’m running because this is a critical time for us to come together to build a better future for families in small towns in Maine. Everyone should be able to go to the doctor without going bankrupt. Everyone should be able to find a good job to support their family. Our kids should be able to eat the fish from the river again.”

Furth announced his run in June, saying:

“I’m excited to take my experience as a small business owner and jobs creator to Augusta where I can continue to serve our communities and advocate for the needs of my neighbors.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Officials say it happened just after 5-pm.
Two car accident in Holden sends three people to hospital Friday
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment

Latest News

In 1962, a transport airliner disappeared with 93 U.S. soldiers aboard, including two men from...
New bill introduced to include names of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 on Washington D.C. memorial
The Great State of Maine Air Show returned to Brunswick Saturday for the first time since 2017.
Great State of Maine Air Show returns after four year hiatus
Red and blue lights
Vehicle pursuit and crash leave one with minor injuries in Fairfield Friday
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end