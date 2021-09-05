Orono’s Mike Tipping announces bid for Maine State Senate District 5

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono resident Mike Tipping announced his campaign for Maine State Senate in Orono Saturday.

Tipping, a Democrat, was a spokesperson for the referendum to raise Maine’s minimum wage in 2016.

Tipping has also aided in other efforts, including health care expansion and mercury cleanup in the Penobscot River.

He will run against Abe Furth, who is also a Democrat, in the primary election for Senate District 5.

The seat is currently held by Senator Jim Dill.

Tipping made the following statement about his run, saying:

“I’m running because this is a critical time for us to come together to build a better future for families in small towns in Maine. Everyone should be able to go to the doctor without going bankrupt. Everyone should be able to find a good job to support their family. Our kids should be able to eat the fish from the river again.”

Furth announced his run in June, saying:

“I’m excited to take my experience as a small business owner and jobs creator to Augusta where I can continue to serve our communities and advocate for the needs of my neighbors.”

