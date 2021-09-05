Advertisement

New bill introduced to include names of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 on Washington D.C. memorial

They are now making a push to get more congressional approval before the bill would go to the senate floor for a vote.
In 1962, a transport airliner disappeared with 93 U.S. soldiers aboard, including two men from...
In 1962, a transport airliner disappeared with 93 U.S. soldiers aboard, including two men from Hawaii. It's suspected Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 crashed in the Pacific Ocean between Guam and the Philippines. (FILE)(Courtesy: Wreaths Across America)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An important step took place earlier this week to remember the victims of Flying Tiger Line Flight 7-39.

The flight was a military mission plane that went missing in March of 1962.

Missing with it were 93 US Army Soldiers and 11 crew members.

All of which have not been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C..

Earlier this summer, a memorial was revealed here in Maine in Columbia Falls.

Little is known about this plane’s mission, loved ones have been told it was kept very secretive.

And now a Michigan Senator has introduced a bill to have the names of the victims put on the memorial in D.C..

Something the families and friends of these veterans have strived to do for decades.

“It feels like they want them to be forgotten,” said Jennifer Kirk, a family member of a victim. “But to have them with all the other boys on that wall down in Washington. To be able to have people see their names. For us to know that hundreds of thousands of people throughout the year will see their names, will say their names. Will ensure they will definitely not be forgotten.”

They are now making a push to get more congressional approval before the bill would go to the senate floor for a vote.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Officials say it happened just after 5-pm.
Two car accident in Holden sends three people to hospital Friday
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment

Latest News

Maine Senate approves online voter registration (FILE)
Orono’s Mike Tipping announces bid for Maine State Senate District 5
The Great State of Maine Air Show returned to Brunswick Saturday for the first time since 2017.
Great State of Maine Air Show returns after four year hiatus
Red and blue lights
Vehicle pursuit and crash leave one with minor injuries in Fairfield Friday
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end