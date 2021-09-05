New bill introduced to include names of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 on Washington D.C. memorial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An important step took place earlier this week to remember the victims of Flying Tiger Line Flight 7-39.

The flight was a military mission plane that went missing in March of 1962.

Missing with it were 93 US Army Soldiers and 11 crew members.

All of which have not been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C..

Earlier this summer, a memorial was revealed here in Maine in Columbia Falls.

Little is known about this plane’s mission, loved ones have been told it was kept very secretive.

And now a Michigan Senator has introduced a bill to have the names of the victims put on the memorial in D.C..

Something the families and friends of these veterans have strived to do for decades.

“It feels like they want them to be forgotten,” said Jennifer Kirk, a family member of a victim. “But to have them with all the other boys on that wall down in Washington. To be able to have people see their names. For us to know that hundreds of thousands of people throughout the year will see their names, will say their names. Will ensure they will definitely not be forgotten.”

They are now making a push to get more congressional approval before the bill would go to the senate floor for a vote.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.