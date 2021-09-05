Labor Day will bring scattered sunshine and showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Sunshine has been rather shy during the second half of the weekend, but we’ve managed to stay dry during the daylight hours. An approaching warm front will contribute to some scattered showers developing this evening into the overnight hours; cloud cover will prevent much radiational cooling, so lows tonight will stay fairly mild, especially compared to our chilly temps Sunday morning.

On Labor Day, showers will visit as the warm front passes to our east and a cold front slides our way from the west. Certainly not a wash-out kind of day, but there will be some showers out and about from time to time. Instability associated with a disturbance could trigger a late day thundershower; humidity levels are expected to be on the rise on Monday as well.

Behind the departing front, drier air will flow into the Pine Tree State thanks to a northwest flow. The drier air along with a ridge of high pressure will produce sunshine for Tuesday. Other than a late day shower, Wednesday is setting-up to be a pleasant day as well.

Tonight: Clouds, showers, temps in the upper 50s.

Monday: Clouds common with sunny breaks, scattered showers and thundershowers are likely particularly later in the day. High will range in the 70s.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny, 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late day showers possible with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Becoming variably cloudy, chance of showers visiting.

Friday: Sunshine expected, highs in the 70s.

