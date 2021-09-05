Advertisement

Indoor mask wearing recommended for every Maine county

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.
63.35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
63.35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Sunday, 63.35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

60% have received their first dose, according to the Maine CDC.

1,944 new doses were administered.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 164 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

61 of them are in the ICU and 28 are on a ventilator.

All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.(WABI)

Meanwhile, every county in Maine remains part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Those two counties have substantial level.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Officials say it happened just after 5-pm.
Two car accident in Holden sends three people to hospital Friday
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start
This includes the $300 weekly stipend.
Maine labor officials, business owners react as federal unemployment benefits end
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment

Latest News

Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.
Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19
Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Masked tourists walk down Main Street in Bar Harbor.
Head of Maine CDC says tourism hasn’t been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks