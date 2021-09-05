Indoor mask wearing recommended for every Maine county

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As of Sunday, 63.35% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

60% have received their first dose, according to the Maine CDC.

1,944 new doses were administered.

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 164 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

61 of them are in the ICU and 28 are on a ventilator.

All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. (WABI)

Meanwhile, every county in Maine remains part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties except Lincoln and Sagadahoc have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Those two counties have substantial level.

Please take 2 minutes to watch this eye-opening video detailing what it’s like caring for patients on a #COVID19 unit at @MaineMed.



And after you’ve watched it, please go get vaccinated (if you haven’t already). https://t.co/ABo30l0VPH — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) September 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.