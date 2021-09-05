Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Possible Labor Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Sunday looks good overall although not as bright as Saturday. Sunshine will be filtered through some high cloudiness this morning with clouds continuing to increase as the day progresses. A warm front approaching the area will bring a slight chance for a few showers to northern and western areas later in the day but otherwise the day looks to stay dry. Highs today will top off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. The warm front will move through the state tonight giving us a chance of showers during the first half of the state with steadier rain likely after midnight as a cold front moves in. Temperatures tonight will be a bit milder with lows in the 50s to near 60°.

Showers will be likely early Labor Day morning especially over eastern areas as the cold front moves through. It looks like we’ll see a break in the shower activity through midday before a disturbance moves through during the mid-afternoon and evening giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as it moves through. It looks like the most numerous showers Monday afternoon and evening will be over areas north of Bangor. Some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and small hail. It will be a bit more humid and temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s Monday afternoon. Drier weather returns Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wednesday looks like a decent day under partly sunny skies. A cold front will approach later in the day and could give us a late day shower but at this point it looks like much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for highs.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few late day showers possible over northern and western areas. Highs between 66°-72°. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows between 55°-61°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers likely early, especially over eastern areas then scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.