Great State of Maine Air Show returns after four year hiatus

The aerial acrobatic tradition continues with events on Sunday.
The Great State of Maine Air Show returned to Brunswick Saturday for the first time since 2017.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Great State of Maine Air Show returned to Brunswick Saturday for the first time since 2017.

The airshow also marked the return of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial acrobatic team. The Blue Angels headlined the event for their only appearance in New England this year.

Other featured performances came from pilots of the Fat Albert C130, the L39 Albatross (a Soviet-era fighter jet), the jet-engine powered “Jet Car” and the Red Bull Air Force jump team.

Several modern and vintage planes, boats and helicopters were also displayed on the ground for visitors.

Organizers say because of the pandemic tickets were limited to 10,000, a fraction of tickets sold in the past.

