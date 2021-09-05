Clear Tonight, Increasing Clouds For Our Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a day! High pressure provided us with plenty of blue sky and sunshine, with a northwest flow steering comfortable air our way from north of the border. We do have some changes coming as a warm front slides our way from the southwest. That front will bring clouds to our area after a sunny start on Sunday; most of the day will be dry, but we can’t rule out a passing shower or two late in the day. Monday will fall under the influence of another front-this time, a cold front. The approach and passage of that frontal boundary will produce clouds and times of showers on Monday, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Behind the departing front, drier air will produce a brighter sky for us on Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 40s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny start, then increasing clouds; a few late day showers possible. Expect temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to around 70. Light wind becoming southeast 5-15 MPH.

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy, showers will visit; temperatures mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Brighter sky-partly to mostly sunny, highs in the 70s

Wednesday: Clouds move our way with afternoon/evening showers-thundershowers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, passing showers possible

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.