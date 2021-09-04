Thomas College Hosts Orientation Weekend

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for Thomas College students this morning.

It was the school’s official start of it’s orientation weekend, where students could begin moving into their dorms on campus.

It gave them a chance to get settled, meet their roommates, and get some help from older students, who were volunteering to ensure the freshmen and their parents wouldn’t feel overwhelmed by the new experience.

While the school did implement a staggered orientation, meaning the full student body had not arrived yet, volunteers and new faces alike said it felt like a return to normalcy after a stressful time.

“Last year, we were very lucky to be here all year long, but we still had a lot of the mask protocols,” explained Mathison Deering, a Community Assistant there to lend a helping hand to new students, “So being able to be out here and see everybody’s fresh shining faces is so nice, it’s so great to kind of see everybody and get back to that normalcy.”

It’s relieving, actually being able to go back to school and not have to worry about being remote or online,” said Maddy Davis, a freshman moving in with the help of her mom, “And actually being able to be in person, it’s just like relieving after being not in real school for the last year and a half.”

While we were at Thomas, we spoke with the school’s administrators about it’s recent reversal on it’s COVID vaccine policy.

Last month, Thomas announced that all attending students must be fully vaccinated, with students and guests that are either waiting for their second shot or in the two week post-shot period required to both wear a mask and take a COVID test.

The school had initially intended to allow more choice on the issue, but rising case numbers made it unsafe and led to the decision.

They will also be bringing back the “Terrier Pledge” from last year, which urged student and faculty to take personal responsibility when it comes to helping stop the spread of COVID.

The staff of Thomas say that the mandate creates a safer, more open campus.

The school’s orientation weekend goes until September 6th.

To read more about Thomas’s COVID response plans, you can find that information here.

