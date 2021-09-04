Sunshine, Breezy & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies today as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s to near 70° across the north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. Skies will be mostly clear to start followed by some high clouds after midnight as a warm front approaches. The clear skies and light winds will make for a cool night tonight with lows dropping to the 40s for most spots. A few northern locales could drop to the upper 30s depending on how quickly the high clouds move in.

Sunday looks good overall although not as bright as Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as the warm front approaches. We may see a few showers moving into northern and western areas later in the day but overall the bulk of the day looks dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Our Labor Day forecast looks damp as a cold front crosses the state. Although it doesn’t look like a complete washout, Monday will feature numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s Monday afternoon. Drier weather returns Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Lingering morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs between 65°-75°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 39°-49°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. A few late day showers possible over northern and western areas. Highs between 65°-71°. Light wind becoming southeast 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s.

