Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of new COVID-19 cases made a slight drop Saturday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 496 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 164 new cases per day on August 18 to 316 new cases per day on September 1.

No new deaths to report Saturday.

Penobscot County is showing 79 new cases, compared to 148 on Friday.

Kennebec County has 50.

Somerset and Aroostook County are reporting 36 new cases each.

Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21 (WABI)

63.28% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

2,977 new doses were administered.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties except Lincoln have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Lincoln County has a substantial level.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.