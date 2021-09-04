Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 496 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

63.28% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of new COVID-19 cases made a slight drop Saturday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 496 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 164 new cases per day on August 18 to 316 new cases per day on September 1.

No new deaths to report Saturday.

Penobscot County is showing 79 new cases, compared to 148 on Friday.

Kennebec County has 50.

Somerset and Aroostook County are reporting 36 new cases each.

Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21
Maine CDC data as of 9-4-21(WABI)

63.28% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

2,977 new doses were administered.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties except Lincoln have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

Lincoln County has a substantial level.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say it happened just after 5-pm.
Two car accident in Holden sends three people to hospital Friday
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
665 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
University of Maine
University of Maine Police Department seeking information on reported assault on Orono campus
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.
House deemed total loss after fire in Dedham Thursday night, no injuries
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment
Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment

Latest News

Masked tourists walk down Main Street in Bar Harbor.
Head of Maine CDC says tourism hasn’t been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
665 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
The court’s action, for now, strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s...
Sen. Collins calls new Texas abortion law ‘extreme and harmful’