USDA designates two Maine counties as disaster areas

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine counties have been designated as disaster areas because of a lack of rain..

The USDA has given disaster designations to Franklin and Somerset counties.

This qualifies those impacted for emergency loans..

Seven neighboring counties including Penboscot, Piscataquis and Waldo, while not disaster areas, are also eligible to apply for the loans.

