University of Maine Police Department seeking information on reported assault on Orono campus

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Police released a crime alert Thursday evening of an anonymously reported assault on the Orono campus.

Officials say the reported assault happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of the Mall.

The report says, quote, “An unknown male subject grabbed a female from behind, briefly choked her, yelled a slur at her for wearing a pride shirt, and ran off.”

UMaine PD say the alleged suspect is described as a tall white male with short brown hair.

If you have any information about the incident or the alleged suspect you can call UMPD at 207-581-4040.

For more information on this incident you can visit umaine.edu.

