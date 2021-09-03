UMaine Farmington sees success helping former students finish degrees

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine System is working to help former students finish what they started.

The Almost Alumni program targets students who are more than halfway toward getting a degree but never finished.

Folks at UMaine Farmington started this process last year.

They reached out to nearly 50 students who left the college within the past five years.

This past spring, about a dozen have finished their degree programs.

Those who run the program say finishing your degree program can be both self-fulfilling for students and help them further their own career paths.

Now they’ve expanded their Almost Alums search far beyond just the past five years.

”Just by circumstance, the librarian was clearing some old library fines and found somebody that had been here 24 years ago who had not graduated. I contacted her on a Wednesday. On Thursday, we had her enrolled, and she was starting her last two classes on Monday,” said Ashley Montgomery, Assistant Dean of Teaching, Learning and Assessment.

You can contact Ashley Montgomery at UMaine Farmington through her email ashleym@maine.edu.

