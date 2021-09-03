Tarantulas, python found in Auburn apartment

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - More than a dozen tarantulas and one python are said to be doing well after being rescued from an apartment in Auburn.

Drew Desjardins runs Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, a rescue, rehab, and educational outreach program in Lewiston.

Desjardins shared these photos on Facebook after a landlord reached out about some abandoned animals in his building.

Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn. 19... Posted by Mr. Drew and His Animals Too on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Of the 19 tarantulas he found, 15 were still alive. The python had no water.

He said all of the spiders were species that are illegal in Maine and will be relocated out of the state.

