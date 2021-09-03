Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival features 26 Maine brewers

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Feeling thirsty?

The Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival gets underway Saturday, September 4th for its fifth year.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Main Street Skowhegan Executive Director Kristina Cannon says this year, it’s on.

”We’re excited to celebrate local food, local beer and live music here in the streets of Skowhegan.”

26 brewers along with food vendors, musicians, and more will fill downtown Skowhegan for the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival.

“This year we’re expanding the festival to allow for social distancing.” says Cannon.

Commercial and Water Streets will shut down, letting folks wander freely through the festival.

”They’re all Maine brewers. Most of them are local to this area.”

Jeff Powers, co-owner of Bigelow Brewing, says he’s looking forward to the event. “We’re a local brewer here in Skowhegan. We’ve been a part of the Brewfest since the get go. We’re sponsoring the music this year. It’s a great chance to interact with our customers and people that maybe are not our customers.”

Attendees can listen to the music while sampling a huge variety of beer, cider, and spirits.

”At last count it was 118 different brews that people get to sample.” says Cannon.

”We’re debuting as our VIP beer tomorrow the Hight Tin Can Sailor.” says Powers. “We brewed a collaboration beer with the Hight family dealership here in town of which they’re donating a dollar per can sold to local charities in town.”

Downtown businesses have reported that attendees of previous Brewfests have become repeat customers after their first visit.

“It’s exciting to know that bringing people to Skowhegan has made lasting impacts even after the events.” says Cannon.

The Brewfest runs from 3pm to 7pm on September 4th.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online or when you arrive, if there are any left.

Designated drivers get in at a reduced rate.

Find out more at skowheganbrewfest.com

