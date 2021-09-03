Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases
624 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.
House deemed total loss after fire in Dedham Thursday night, no injuries
University of Maine
University of Maine Police Department seeking information on reported assault on Orono campus
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Police lights.
US Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Bangor

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden arrives in New Orleans to see devastation caused by Ida
CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
Two Maine counties have been designated as disaster areas because of a lack of rain..
USDA designates two Maine counties as disaster areas
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking