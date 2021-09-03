Advertisement

More than $128M to Maine to expand broadband internet service

(wwny)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is set to receive more than $128 million to expand broadband internet service.

Senator Angus King says the U.S. Treasury Department is offering up the money set aside in the American Rescue Plan act.

Each of Maine’s five tribes will also receive $167,000.

King says the state is on track to get money from the new federal infrastructure plan, too.

He says that means Maine will receive hundreds of millions of dollars, overall, to increase affordable, high-speed internet - especially in rural areas.

