Advertisement

Maritime Low Hanging Tough; High Pressure to the Rescue Soon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Steve McKay
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to spin across the Maritimes, providing plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers across the Pine Tree State. Breezes from the north will steer some cool air our way as well, so expect nightly lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with daytime highs either side of 70.

High pressure will ease-in just in time for the weekend, so expect plenty of sunshine Saturday, with a bright debut on Sunday. An approaching frontal boundary will bring some clouds and scattered showers late Sunday, with showers and a rumble of thunder possible on Labor Day.

Tonight: Clouds early with scattered showers, then clearing. Lows ranging around 50, winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s; mostly light winds expected.

Sunday: Sunny start, then building cloud cover with scattered showers developing later in the day; temps around 70. South to southwest breezes will kick-in ahead of the approaching frontal boundary.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers, rumble of thunder possible; highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases
624 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.
House deemed total loss after fire in Dedham Thursday night, no injuries
University of Maine
University of Maine Police Department seeking information on reported assault on Orono campus
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Police lights.
US Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Bangor

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Breezy & Cool This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible
First Alert Weather
Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today
First Alert Weather
Few Scattered Showers Today
A Few Showers This Evening