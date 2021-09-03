Maritime Low Hanging Tough; High Pressure to the Rescue Soon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to spin across the Maritimes, providing plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers across the Pine Tree State. Breezes from the north will steer some cool air our way as well, so expect nightly lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with daytime highs either side of 70.

High pressure will ease-in just in time for the weekend, so expect plenty of sunshine Saturday, with a bright debut on Sunday. An approaching frontal boundary will bring some clouds and scattered showers late Sunday, with showers and a rumble of thunder possible on Labor Day.

Tonight: Clouds early with scattered showers, then clearing. Lows ranging around 50, winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s; mostly light winds expected.

Sunday: Sunny start, then building cloud cover with scattered showers developing later in the day; temps around 70. South to southwest breezes will kick-in ahead of the approaching frontal boundary.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers, rumble of thunder possible; highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.