Advertisement

Maine health officials host seminar on COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women

The event was put together by the Maine Academy of Pediatrics, Maine Public Health Association, US Public Interest Research Group and Maine Community Action Partnership.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine health experts hosted a virtual forum tonight to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women.

The US CDC recently released new data showing that the vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women, but only about a quarter of expectant mothers in the US have received at least one dose.

Members of the panel said that the known risks of a pregnant woman getting sick with COVID are far worse than any potential vaccine side effects.

”We don’t have long-term data, but the data that we have is actually quite good for the fact that it is in pregnant people,” said Dr. Olamide Sobowale, an OB/GYN at Northern Light Women’s Health. “We usually don’t get much data for pregnant patients or fertility issues for a long, long time.”

“What we do know is that the women who have gotten COVID while pregnant are experiencing complications,” said Linda Robinson, President of Association of American College of Nurse Midwives. “And we do know that the vaccine can prevent the disease.”

The event was put together by the Maine Academy of Pediatrics, Maine Public Health Association, US Public Interest Research Group and Maine Community Action Partnership.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases
624 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Police lights.
US Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Bangor
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
The couple let the man sell drugs from their home.
Belmont couple, Brooklyn man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Hermon residents vote to audit town internet provider
Hermon residents vote to audit town internet provider
University of Maine
University of Maine Police Department seeking information on reported assault on Orono campus
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.
Multiple departments on scene of house fire in Dedham Thursday night
Meet WABI TV-5's new Sports Director
Meet WABI-TV5′s New Sports Director Ben Barr!