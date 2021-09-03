Labor Day weekend marks shift in Maine tourism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Labor Day Weekend is what many view as that last blast of summer before transitioning to all the trappings of fall...

Football, foliage... pumpkin spice lattes...

That transition exists in Maine’s tourism industry, too.

“Labor Day, for us really switches the visitor.”

Kerrie Tripp is the Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Right through summer it’s traditionally families that are coming with children,” said Tripp. “Now schools are back in session. Now we’ve got the folks who no longer have kids in the house or don’t have kids, and they’re traveling at a time, that’s more comfortable for them.”

Enter North Carolina’s Mark and Linda Donaldson.

“We are on an 18 day 3,000 mile adventure to go around the northeast to visit all the state capitals and go to the Acadia National Park,” said Mark.

“We’ve traveled a lot, we usually travel Europe during the summer for a month, but with COVID... there’s still a lot of United States we want to see,” added Linda.

As the Donaldsons head to Bar Harbor this weekend - they will not be alone.

“Labor Day is traditionally a strong weekend,” said Tripp. “There are only a nominal amount of rooms that are available in the Greater Bangor, and the airport numbers and the rental car numbers are through the roof, so we’re still seeing some really strong visitation and this should really last into the first half of October.”

Tripp says the 2021 visitation numbers are up from the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Driven by how Maine is viewed.

“People definitely are looking at Maine and as a safe haven. Our numbers although we’re very concerned we continue to watch them, our numbers are nowhere near other numbers across the United States,” she said. “I think Mainers take some pride in that. Even though we’re concerned we continue to watch - people see us as that safe space, there is also a lot of outdoor space and outdoor recreation that they can participate with, and that just makes everybody feel even more safe.”

