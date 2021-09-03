Hermon residents vote to audit town internet provider

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The people of Hermon voted at a special meeting Thursday night to authorize more than $54,000 in funds to investigate the security of the town’s internet provider.

The internet provided to Hermon residents comes from the Hermon School Department’s network through a company called Nightscape Tech. One of that company’s co-founders is the IT manager for the school.

Representatives for Nightscape say the company did not profit from the venture.

Hermon School Board Superintendent Jim Chasse says the school has hired auditors before and they have not identified any issues.

However, town residents and several members of the town council voted to proceed with this additional audit, while others expressed issues with how the board had reached this point.

“Some of this stuff was done behind people’s backs,” said Hermon town council Vice-Chair Andrew Reynolds. “The superintendent had no knowledge of this being done, he had no knowledge that people went out, on the town council, and actually interviewed companies to come in and test their departments. That’s the issue we have here.”

The measure passed 35-10. The $54,000 will go towards a contract with a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm to run an audit on Nightscape Tech, including a network security attack and penetration testing, as well as hardware and software inventory analysis.

