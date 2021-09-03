Head of Maine CDC says tourism hasn’t been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says he isn’t too worried about seeing an uptick in COVID cases over the holiday weekend.

Shah says this is likely because most of Maine’s tourism activities are outdoors.

He reminds folks to be smart and take precautions when in crowded spaces.

Shah says we’ve made it through two summers without seeing a direct link to tourism and any significant outbreaks.

”There’s not data from our case investigations to suggest that tourists or tourism related enterpRise businesses were the reasons for that. A lot of what we see that’s generating outbreaks are facilities and workplaces or when we ask people where they’re getting COVID from, it’s small gatherings,” Shah said.

Shah recommends wearing a mask indoors in any county with high transmission levels even if you are vaccinated.

