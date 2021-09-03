Fresh Start Sober Living opening 8th house in Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group dedicated to providing safe and affordable housing to Mainers in recovery is expanding again.

Fresh Start Sober Living is opening its eighth house at the end of September.

“We just have had a huge need for it,” said James Rickrode, Fresh Start Sober Living general Manager. “Once people figured out we were here and we were doing things right, they wanted to be part of it.”

Fresh Start Sober Living got its start in 2018. After seeing the same faces over and over again while volunteering at the jail, Scott Pardy opened the first home.

“I finished paying off my own mortgage on my own house and I said, ‘What the heck? I need a mortgage payment.’ So, I got a mortgage payment,” joked Pardy, president and owner of Fresh Start Sober Living.

They currently have seven recovery residences between Bangor and Brewer. Pardy estimates they’ve served at least 300 members whose stays average about six months.

Members pay dues and must help with chores. Other requirements include staying sober and supporting the recovery community.

“We all need some dignity,” Pardy said. “A lot of our members are coming out of jail or prison and they’ve been crammed in with many other people. This is a chance to show that there’s hope.”

“It keeps me sober,” said Rickrode. “Part of my program of recovery is to support other people in their recovery. It’s very difficult to understand somebody and support somebody in very early recovery unless you’ve been there.”

The new location on Catell Street will add another six beds to the 50 that already exist. All of the beds are spoken for, and the wait list grows by the day.

Rickrode says he receives between three and 10 inquiries a day.

Nick Boulette is among the current members.

“I heard about it when I was in prison. I was serving a 2 year sentence for drug charges,” Boulette explained. “With the opportunities provided by Fresh Start, and the support and resources that they provided, I’m able to actually guarantee that I’m going to be successful in my recovery if I want to do the work. I have a safe place. I have all the tools I that need at my disposal to get where I want to go.”

The work is tough and seemingly never-ending. Not all stories have a happy ending, with some former members falling back into active addition. Others have died.

But the men TV5 spoke with say the positive outcomes make it all worth it.

Ken Hutchings is one of those success stories. He was once a member and now works as a house manager.

“It’s like a family here,” Hutchings said. “All the houses come together and that’s the biggest thing I think. I love this place just because everyone’s there for each other. I wouldn’t leave for anything.”

