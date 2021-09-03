Advertisement

Multiple departments on scene of house fire in Dedham Thursday night

TV-5 does not know the extent of the damage at this time, or if anyone was home.
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.
Crews on scene at house fire in Dedham Thursday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) -Multiple departments are on scene on Sunset Road in Dedham for a house fire.

The fire is believed to have started after 7 this evening.

Our reporter who was on scene reports that neighbors say they heard a loud bang and felt their houses shake before the fire began.

”We were sitting in the house watching a movie and there was a loud explosion. We felt the whole entire house shake. We got up, looked outside and couldn’t see the fire at that point. When I talked to my neighbor who lives on top of the hill next to that house he was very excited and said that there was a loud explosion and the whole house was engulfed in flames,” said Jared Knowles.

TV-5 does not know the extent of the damage at this time, or if anyone was home.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases
624 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Latest News

Meet WABI TV-5's new Sports Director
Meet WABI-TV5′s New Sports Director Ben Barr!
The Professional Fire Fighters of Maine is encouraging members to comply with state's COVID-19...
Professional Fire Fighters of Maine encouraging compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for emergency responders
IDA Maine
Remnants of Hurricane Ida brings heavy rain to parts of Maine
29 Maine artists are prominently displayed.
“Reimagining the Real” opens to the public Friday