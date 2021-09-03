Multiple departments on scene of house fire in Dedham Thursday night

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) -Multiple departments are on scene on Sunset Road in Dedham for a house fire.

BREAKING: Multiple departments are on scene for a house fire on Sunset road in Dedham. You can see another firefighter walking up the road to where the scene is. Neighbors say they heard a loud bang and felt their houses shake. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/mUE2uKb2yh — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) September 3, 2021

The fire is believed to have started after 7 this evening.

Our reporter who was on scene reports that neighbors say they heard a loud bang and felt their houses shake before the fire began.

”We were sitting in the house watching a movie and there was a loud explosion. We felt the whole entire house shake. We got up, looked outside and couldn’t see the fire at that point. When I talked to my neighbor who lives on top of the hill next to that house he was very excited and said that there was a loud explosion and the whole house was engulfed in flames,” said Jared Knowles.

TV-5 does not know the extent of the damage at this time, or if anyone was home.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.