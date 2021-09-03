Advertisement

Certain unemployment benefits to expire for Mainers

Federal benefits end Saturday as weekly claims drop to a pandemic-low
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Federal unemployment benefits that have been helping thousands of Mainers expire on Saturday, Sept. 4. Funding for the $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) offered by Congress is running out.

The change comes as the number of Mainers seeking unemployment benefits continues to drop.

For the week ending Aug. 28, the Maine Department of Labor says approximately 900 people filed an initial claim or reopened their unemployment claim.

The number of people filing weekly, or continued, claims continues to drop, falling by about 300, to the lowest number since March 2020 when the economic impacts of the pandemic started to grow.

About 7,000 continued claims were filed last week for state unemployment, with another 8,000 weekly certifications filed under PUA. In addition, about 14,400 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

