Breezy & Cool This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning over New Brunswick will keep us under a good deal of clouds and some scattered showers this afternoon and evening. There will be some breaks of sunshine mixed in at times too. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs mainly in the low to mid-60s. Any showers will wind down later this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. It will be cool tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to around 50°.

Drier and brighter weather will return to start the upcoming weekend Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Saturday looks beautiful with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunday looks good too although not as bright as Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a cold front approaches. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. The cold front will cross the state Monday giving us a good chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s Monday. Drier weather returns Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs between 59°-68°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A few showers possible early then becoming partly cloudy. Cool with lows between 44°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 64°-74°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

